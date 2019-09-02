Sparta Live

USC Salkehatchie to close

by | September 2, 2019 9:50 am

The Walterboro and Allendale campuses of USC Salkehatchie will.be closed on Tuesday Sept. 3 due to Hurricane Dorian.

