Updated school closing announcement
by The Press and Standard | September 2, 2019 10:48 am
In accordance with the order of Governor Henry McMaster to close schools in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, the Colleton County School District will be closed beginning Tuesday Sept. 3 until further notice. All scheduled events have also been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
The shelter at Colleton County High School will be open Monday Sept. 2 starting at noon.
The safety of our students and staff members is our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this weather event and post additional updates on our website, colletonsd.org, as the situation develops.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.