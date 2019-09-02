Updated school closing announcement

In accordance with the order of Governor Henry McMaster to close schools in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, the Colleton County School District will be closed beginning Tuesday Sept. 3 until further notice. All scheduled events have also been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The shelter at Colleton County High School will be open Monday Sept. 2 starting at noon.

The safety of our students and staff members is our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this weather event and post additional updates on our website, colletonsd.org, as the situation develops.