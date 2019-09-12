Update: Walterboro woman killed

A 24-year-old Walterboro woman died from multiple traumatic injuries after she was ejected from a car in the 10700 block of Round O Road, about 4/10 of a mile south of Cottageville Highway (U.S. Hwy. 17-A) at Round O Crossroads. The accident occurred Sunday Sept. 8 about 1:23 a.m.

The small Honda sedan was traveling south on Round O Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck several trees. The engine was thrown from the vehicle as the car began to flip over several times before coming to rest on its roof in the southbound ditch.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected approximately 50 feet in a wooded area on the northbound side of the road. Ashley M. Armstrong, 24, of Walterboro was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident from multiple trauma, said Colleton County Deputy Coroner Wayne Walker.

Several motorists rode up on the crash site and reported the accident to 9-1-1. They searched the area for victims and provided vital information to the dispatchers.

Fire-Rescue units arrived several minutes later to find the overturned Honda partially in the roadway. Debris littered the scene. Firefighter-paramedics and law enforcement officers used flashlights and a thermal imaging camera to search the woods on both sides of the roadway for approximately 1/10 of a mile south of the accident. No other persons were found.

The victim had no signs of life. The coroner’s office was notified and responded to the scene.

Fire-Rescue units remained on site for 3-1/2 hours providing lighting for law enforcement units to investigate the crash. Round O Road in the area of the accident was blocked for over three hours.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.