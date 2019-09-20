Update: New industry to bring 55 new full-time jobs to Colleton County

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:42 am

A new manufacturing facility is headed to Colleton County.

Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina LLC will become the first industrial resident of the county’s Colleton Venture Park.

The move to the new industrial park will result in the company investing more than $2.5 million in the facility. The purchase of the land and construction of a building is expected to cost approximately $600,000 and approximately $1.9 million will be paid for equipment and machinery for the new facility.

The new company expects to create approximately 55 new full-time jobs.

Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC will produce, deliver and install precast hollowcore beams, columns and precast stairs.

“We look forward to establishing operations in the great state of South Carolina, working with the local builders and contractors, as well as providing a quality structural building product to this area of the Eastern Seaboard,” said Wayne Filyaw, COO of Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina.

Filyaw previously served as the quality control manager and health and safety director of a concrete firm in Florida.

Located at 25 Colleton Venture Park, Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC expects to be online in winter of 2020.

Colleton Economic Alliance Director Heyward Horton said that the new company is in the final stages of purchasing a little over 22 acres in Colleton Venture Park, located off Industrial Road, behind the Sarlaflex building.

The industrial park has approximately 80 acres of developable land.

Horton said the third reading of an ordinance that would establish a fee in lieu of taxes agreement between the county and Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina is scheduled for county council’s October meeting.

Anyone interested in joining the Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC team can visit www.hollowcore.net.

Colleton County Council Chairman Dr. Joe Flowers remarked, “We are happy to welcome this fine company to Colleton County, and we will do everything we can from county council’s perspective and from the SouthernCarolina Alliance to create the best business climate for Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC’s operations. We appreciate good industry like this and the jobs that manufacturing brings.”

“We are extremely pleased that Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC decided to locate in Colleton County. This is another nationally known business investing in Colleton County’s strong workforce. We are thankful for the 55 new jobs this operation will bring to our family members, friends and neighbors,” said Colleton County Economic Development Alliance Chairman Lee Petrolawicz.

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC, a company that will be an asset to our regional industrial community. We appreciate their investment and job creation in Colleton County, which provides an outstanding location for manufacturing and distribution,” said SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls.