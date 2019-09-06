Town official won’t run for council again

By JULIE HOFF

Cottageville Town Councilman Betty Rhode, 86, formally announced at council’s Aug. 26 meeting that she will not seek re-election at the end of her term.

She will be replaced by former Councilman Chuck Hudson, who was the only candidate to file for election before the August deadline.

For the same reason, Mayor Tim Grimsley will lead the town for another four years.

Rhode “decided not to run because I’m 86, and I don’t want the town to have the expense of a special election if I can’t finish a term,” she said. Hudson “will keep the town moving forward,” Rhode, who served for seven years, added.

“She has brought a wealth of kindness and knowledge to our town,” Grimsley said at the council meeting.

Rhode, a retired school librarian, headed the town’s special projects committee.

She spearheaded efforts to establish a local branch of the Colleton County Library and the creation of Camellia Park, a sun-dappled public park featuring a playground, fitness circuit and concrete walking path.

Rhode, who moved to Cottageville in 1942, said she is proudest of the library, located behind Town Hall.

The Cottageville Library now offers book groups, children’s programs, and a variety of hobby classes.

“[The library] opens the door for individuals to see the rest of the world through books, media and computers,” Rhode said.

Serving on council “has been a great pleasure,” she said. “All I’ve wanted was what was best for the town.”

Neither council members nor the mayor are paid for their services.