Mr. Timothy Lehe “Timmie” Drawdy Sr., husband of Kathy Smoak Drawdy, passed away Monday evening, September 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family under hospice care. He was 62.

Timmie was born in Colleton County July 27, 1957 a son of the late James and Virginia Crosby Drawdy. For 32 years, he was the owner and operator of “Timothy L. Drawdy Trucking”, and since a child he had attended Sandy Dam United Methodist Church in Walterboro. Timmie was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who always placed the needs of his family before his own.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Timothy Lehe Drawdy II (Ivey) of Columbia, and Kallie Tuten (Josh) of Walterboro. There are three grandchildren: Ellinton “Ellie” Drawdy , Shepherd “Shep” Drawdy, and Turner Tuten. Timmie leaves behind three siblings: James G. “Bubba” Drawdy Jr. (Mary) of Nesbit, Mississippi, Gloria Mazzone (Joe) of Inman, and Judy Moehlenbrock (Henry) of Greenville. He was preceded in death by his sister Gaye Price.

Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 at Pine Grove Baptist Church, with burial following in the Sandy Dam United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Sandy Dam United Methodist Church.