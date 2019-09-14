Tickets for Charleston Jazz Orchestra on sale now

Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 10:16 am

The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will be leaving Charleston County for the first time in December.

It will be bound for Colleton County, swinging by the Colleton Civic Center on Dec. 1 to perform its Holiday Swing concert.

“We play on Kiawah Island every summer. Other than that, all of our shows have been in downtown Charleston,” Music Director Robert Lewis explained. “We have wanted to take the band on the road for some time now, so we are excited for this opportunity.”

The Colleton Civic Center became the location for the Charleston Jazz Orchestra’s first road gig through the work of the Charleston Jazz Orchestra’s Marketing Director Brittany Burkett.

“She is from Walterboro and lives there still, and so was familiar with the space and its renovation plans,” Lewis said.

To introduce the Charleston Jazz Orchestra to Colleton County, the musicians will bring their mainstay annual performance.

“We’ve had a Holiday Swing show every year since we began the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, it has become a staple of the season for the Charleston jazz community. This is our 11th season, so we’ve collected a pretty substantial amount of holiday tunes!” Lewis said.

“We’ve collected some fantastic versions of traditional holiday music over the years. The centerpiece will be Duke Ellington’s version of Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker Suite.’ We will also perform creative, swinging versions of ‘Do You Hear What I Hear?’, ‘The Christmas Song’, ‘Jingle Bells’ and many other favorites,” Lewis said.

Tickets for the orchestra performance are on sale. You can purchase tickets online at www.charlestonjazz.com or by calling the box office at 843.641.0011. If the event has not sold out, tickets will be available at the door.