Three tropical storms: From SCDNR’s S.C. State Climate Office

Tropics: Many moving parts this morning; keep your arms and legs inside the ride at all times. In order of concern, from least, to – there be badgers:

TS Jerry is undergoing a tropical to extratropical transition 700 miles ESE of Beaufort; a warm core cyclone to cold core cyclone change. Dry air entrainment, cooler sea surface temperatures and upper-level shear will further weaken Jerry rendering it an aimless tropical depression over the central North Atlantic by this weekend.

Newly-formed Tropical Storm Lorenzo rolls off the west coast of Africa. Unlike Jerry, Lorenzo has enough lunch money for continued intensification, becoming a hurricane later today and a 120-mph major hurricane by Friday. A tad too early to declare Lorenzo a threat; however, the models are in excellent agreement with a recurving track over the central North Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Karen, now due south of Puerto Rico, is tracking north at 7 mph with 40 mph sustained winds. Karen waffled between a depression and a tropical storm yesterday, but deep convection fired up overnight in the southern quadrants of the storm. The forecast track for the next 72 hours has remained consistent, taking Karen NNW of Puerto Rico as a tropical storm. After 72 hours, the track forecast becomes bizarre. Many models and their ensemble members hint at Karen’s track continuing NE over the central North Atlantic as weak tropical storm; however, on the strength of the European model’s solution(s), the official NHC track has Karen stalling out this weekend 1,000 miles ESE of Charleston, then taking a wicked left turn to a westward track as a strong 65 mph tropical storm next week. (East good. West bad.). Pushing the forecast time envelope of the ECMWF model suggests a possible track into the Florida Straits and into the GoMex.