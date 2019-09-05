Three charged as adults in shooting

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:38 am

An Aug. 27 early morning drive-by shooting on White Hall Road that injured a one-year-old boy was apparently an act of revenge in an on-going dispute between two Colleton County High School students.

The White Hall Road home of one of the students was first targeted on Aug. 24 about 1:50 a.m. The residents were awaken by the sounds of gunfire from the road.

No one was injured in the incident, but deputies found nine shell casings from several weapons on the roadway outside the home.

Then on Aug. 26 at 10:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office was sent to a home on Sixth Street, the residence of the other feuding student, also targeted by gunfire.

A female resident was awakened by the gunfire and found that her home had been hit by bullets, but no one was injured.

About an hour later, deputies were returning to White Hall Road for another report of gunfire. This time one of bullets found a victim, hitting a one-year-old boy in the right thigh.

The youngster was transported by Colleton County Fire-Rescue to the heliport at Colleton Medical Center and then flown to the children’s trauma unit at the University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Shortly after beginning to collect information on the drive-by shooting, the Colleton County Sheriff Office sent out a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) asking local law enforcement to keep an eye out for a blue Chevrolet Impala reported being driven by Nyheim Williams, 17, of Walterboro.

Williams, according to a Walterboro Police Department incident report, was believed to be a suspect in the White Hall Road shooting.

On Aug. 27 at 12:53 a.m., less than an hour after the drive-by shooting, a city police officer spotted the blue Chevrolet Impala parked at the Enmarket at 3304 Robertson Blvd.

As the police officer approached the vehicle, Brandon Brown, 18, of Walterboro exited the vehicle from the right rear passenger seat and began walking towards the store.

When the officer asked if he could speak to Brown, Williams reportedly exited the vehicle from the driver’s seat in what the incident report describes as an aggressive manner.

The officer told Williams to place his hands on the vehicle and reportedly asked Brown if there were any weapons in the vehicle.

Brown reportedly told the officer there was an AR (a semi-automatic rifle) in the back seat. An officer also reportedly saw a spent shell casing in the rear window area of the car.

Williams and Brown were detained and officers then reportedly asked An’Quavious Cochran, 17, of Walterboro to exit the car from his left rear passenger’s seat. He was followed by two females who were also inside the vehicle.

Officers confiscated the automatic weapon from the rear seat floorboard.

After securing everything, the city officers turned over the scene to sheriff’s office personnel.

On the morning of Aug. 28, Cochran and Williams, wearing Colleton County Detention Center orange coveralls, went before Colleton County Magistrate Sophia Henderson for their bond hearings.

Each of the 17-year-olds was charged with eight counts of attempted murder and a single count of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

The arrest affidavits alleged that the three males were inside the blue Chevrolet Impala when they opened fire on the home.

According to the affidavits, sheriff office investigators allegedly established probable cause through observations, investigation and statements provided by the defendants.

The grandmother of the injured one-year-old asked Henderson to deny bond for the suspects. She told the magistrate that the White Hall Road home had been targeted by gunfire on three occasions.

The solicitor handling the bond hearing seconded the grandmother’s request, saying the suspects were a danger to the community.

Henderson ordered both Cochran and Williams to be held without bond in the detention center.

She told them that at some point in the future, their attorneys could petition a circuit court judge to set a bond on the charges.

Cochran and Williams will be tried as adults.

A few hours after Cochran and Williams were in bond court, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Brandon Brown on the same eight counts of attempted murder and single count of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

At his bond hearing, Brown learned he would have bond denied and would remain in the detention center.