Three CCHS suspended after marijuana, handgun found

This morning, immediately after entering the school building, three Colleton County High School students were addressed by school administration for smelling strongly of marijuana. The investigation led a school administrator conducting a search of the vehicle driven by one of the students.

During the search, a small quantity of marijuana and a handgun were found. The student who drove the vehicle to school was charged by law enforcement.

All three students have been suspended and will be disciplined in accordance with the school district’s Student Code of Conduct.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our greatest priority, and the Colleton County School District take these incidents very seriously. This was an isolated incident, and there is no evidence that the students brought drugs or a weapon with them into the high school. There was no disruption to the instructional day as a result of this incident,” said Sean Gruber, CCSD public information officer.