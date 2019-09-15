Thank You, God, for the miracles! | Faith

Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 9:27 am

There are times when we expect things to happen a certain way, but subsequently, they happen another way. Sometimes that other way may be the one that we needed to happen, not realizing it.

When God doesn’t always come through as we expect, we often times blame Him when our expectations don’t match His delivery. An anonymous writer once said that this is the way he believes God answers us: “I don’t believe God ever tells us ‘No.’ He has three answers for us. ‘Yes,’ ‘Not right now,’ or ‘I have something better in mind; just be patient.’”

The way in which God answers us sometimes can be considered miracles. He performs them every day. However, the key to expecting a miracle is trusting God. As the songwriter says, “He’s an on-time God.” Philippians 4:19 (ESV) affirms, “And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” When God delivers an answer to our prayers, sometimes it can result in a miracle for someone else. Just trust Him and take Him at His word.

I read a story, “The Glasses,” about a miracle from the website, www.atimeto laugh.org, and I am going to share it at this point in my weekly article to further explain the aforementioned paragraph about miracles. It is an excellent read. Please let it soak in, and share it with others. There are several lessons to be learned from it, but there is one in particular: God can use our misfortunes and expectations to supply a miracle for someone else.

“My mother’s father worked as a carpenter. On this particular day, he was building some crates for the clothes his church was sending to an orphanage in China. On his way home, he reached into his shirt pocket to find his glasses, but they were gone. When he mentally replayed his earlier actions, he realized what had happened; the glasses had slipped out of his pocket unnoticed and had fallen into one of the crates, which he had nailed shut.

“The Great Depression was at its height, and Grandpa had six children. He had spent $20 for those glasses that very morning. He was upset by the thought of having to buy another pair. ‘It’s not fair,’ he told God as he drove home in frustration. ‘I’ve been very faithful in giving of my time and money to your work, and now this.’

“Months later, the director of the orphanage was on furlough in the United States. He wanted to visit all the churches that supported him in China, so he came to speak one Sunday at my grandfather’s small church in Chicago. The missionary began by thanking the people for their faithfulness in supporting the orphanage.

“‘But most of all,’ he said, ‘I must thank you for the glasses you sent last year. You see, the Communists had just swept through the orphanage, destroying everything, including my glasses. I was desperate. Even if I had the money, there was simply no way of replacing those glasses. Along with not being able to see well, I experienced headaches every day, so my co-workers and I were much in prayer about this.’

“‘Then your crates arrived. When my staff removed the covers, they found a pair of glasses lying on top.’

“The missionary paused long enough to let his words sink in. Then, still gripped with the wonder of it all, he continued, ‘Folks, when I tried on the glasses, it was as though they had been custom made just for me! I want to thank you for being a part of that.’

“The people listened, happy for the miraculous glasses. But the missionary surely must have confused their church with another, they thought. There were no glasses on their list of items to be sent overseas. But sitting quietly in the back, with tears streaming down his face, an ordinary carpenter realized the ‘Master Carpenter’ had used him in an extraordinary way.”

Even though this story is one of fiction, there is an interesting side note to it: “There are times we want to blame God instead of thanking Him! Perhaps it is something we ought to try more often: ‘Thank you God for not allowing my car to start this morning.’ He may have been saving your life from a car accident.”

What a valuable lesson about unexpected miracles!

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)