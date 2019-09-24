Terry Smith | Obituary

Terry Smith

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

ROUND O – Mr. Terry Todd Smith, 58, of Round O, entered into rest Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his residence.

Born March 6, 1961, in Aiken, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Thyril and Margie Smith. He was a truck driver and will always be remembered for his love of fishing.

Surviving are: two children, Tabatha Craven (Talbert) of Walterboro and Bambi Smith (Jake) of Oklahoma; two step-children, Jessica Stanfield and Kenneth Stanfield; a brother, Chad Smith; a sister, Christine Boatwright; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rocky Smith.

Funeral services will be conducted 4 o’clock Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019, from the graveside at Craven’s Rose Garden Cemetery, Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.