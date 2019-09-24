Terry Smith | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | September 24, 2019 8:44 am
Terry Smith
ROUND O – Mr. Terry Todd Smith, 58, of Round O, entered into rest Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his residence.
Born March 6, 1961, in Aiken, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Thyril and Margie Smith. He was a truck driver and will always be remembered for his love of fishing.
Surviving are: two children, Tabatha Craven (Talbert) of Walterboro and Bambi Smith (Jake) of Oklahoma; two step-children, Jessica Stanfield and Kenneth Stanfield; a brother, Chad Smith; a sister, Christine Boatwright; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rocky Smith.
Funeral services will be conducted 4 o’clock Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019, from the graveside at Craven’s Rose Garden Cemetery, Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.
