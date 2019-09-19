Suspects in child’s death given bond

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:13 am

Both have posted bond and out of jail.

Visiting Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper Jr., after listening to the prosecution and defense in the death of 13-year-old Christine Pangalangan, decided the two suspects were eligible for bail.

Cooper, at the end of the Sept. 11 bond hearing, set Rita Pangalangan’s bond at $100,000 and Larry King’s bond at $50,000. The two posted bond — King on Sept. 12 and Pangalangan on Sept. 13.

Pangalangan, the dead girl’s mother, and King, her boyfriend, have been housed in the Colleton County Detention Center since their arrest on Aug. 6 on charges of murder.

Fourteenth Circuit Court Solicitor Duffie Stone argued that there should be no bond set for the two suspects in the death of the child.

Public Defender David Mathews (representing Pangalangan) and Public Defender Matthew Walker (representing King) told the judge that both suspects have close ties to the community and were unlikely to flee prosecution if they were released on bond.

They also argued that they should not be considered a danger to the community, another reason for the court to either refuse bond or set a high bond.

Told earlier in the hearing that Pangalangan had taught in Colleton County Schools for 25 years, Judge Cooper asked the status of her employment. She told the judge she had been asked to submit her resignation while she was being housed in the Colleton County Detention Center with no bond set. But, she added, she might consider approaching the school district about a return to the classroom.

The judge pointed out that the difference in the amount of the two bonds “reflects the distinction of the level of responsibility” between Pangalangan and King. King was not related to the victim and seemed to have a limited culpability in the death.

Walker suggested to the court that if King had not been the one who placed Christine in the motor vehicle at about 11 a.m. on Aug. 6, he would have “no criminal liability at all.”

Stone, in his presentation to Judge Cooper, focused on the death of Christine.

Stone told the court that a video surveillance system at King’s home recorded repeated trips to the car. “The car was parked in front, in clear view of the video camera.”

In the approximately five hours Christine was in the motor vehicle, the temperature ranged between 82 and 91 degrees with humidity at 98 percent at its highest.

He said that approximately 30 minutes after the deceased girl was removed from the motor vehicle, her internal temperature measured 109.9 degrees.

Stone added that as part of the death investigation, investigators conducted a temperature reenactment on the car. It showed that the temperature inside the vehicle had reached 129.9 degrees.

Cooper before rendering his bond decision, said that Stone’s retelling of the incident showed the two suspects exhibited a gross disregard for the child, a lack of responsibility.

But, he added, the actions of Pangalangan and King “did not rise to the level to where they cannot be allowed some bond.”