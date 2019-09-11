Suicide prevention summit at CMC

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and in South Carolina.

On Thursday Sept. 12, Colleton Medical Center will host its second annual Suicide Prevention Summit. Colleton Medical Center is partnering with many local community groups including NAMI of the Lowcountry, Coastal Empire Mental Health Center, Mental Health American, Walterboro Police Department, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Hilinski’s Hope Foundation. The event will take place at Colleton County High School Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m.

“There are a lot of myths about mental illness which make people fearful to seek treatment and lead people to hide their symptoms,” said Melissa Camp, Director of Behavioral Health at Colleton Medical Center. “Approximately 56% of American adults with mental illness do not receive treatment. The more we work to decrease the stigma and increase access to care, the more likely we are to improve this statistic,” Camp explained.

During the program, the community will hear discussions on how to recognize warning signs. Following, family members of the Hilinski’s Hope Foundation will speak about their own personal stories, as well as other community members from Colleton County.

Colleton Medical Center is showing support of Suicide Awareness Month by lighting up the hospital building teal and purple for the entire month of September. Join the conversation with Colleton Medical Center and help fight the stigma.