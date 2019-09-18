Student suspended after social media threat

On the evening of Sept. 17, a student made threats against Colleton County Middle School and a school staff member through social media. Multiple students witnessed the social media posting, and they reported the threat to a CCMS staff member and law enforcement overnight, according to a press release issued by Sean Gruber, public information officer for the school district.

The student who made the threats was detained the morning of Sept. 18 by CCMS staff members and law enforcement as soon as he arrived at school. No weapons were found on the student’s person.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation of this incident. The student has been suspended from CCMS and recommended for expulsion, in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

Any of parents or students who hear of any threats, or witness any suspicious activity involving our schools, please report them by calling or emailing school administrators, contacting law enforcement, or by calling the District Office at (843) 782-4510.