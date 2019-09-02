Shelter for pets offered at CCHS

Colleton County Animal Services (CCAS) and the Colleton County Animal Response Team (CCART) are now offering a co-shelter for dogs and cats for those who will seek shelter at the American Red Cross shelter located at Colleton County High School (150 Cougar Nation Dr.) in Walterboro.

For the safety of all pets, we will not accept reptiles and pocket pets. Services will be provided first come, first served and as long as space allows. Pet owners coming to the shelter should check in first with the human shelter staff, then proceed to the co-shelter. The co-shelter is located next to the tennis courts at the high school.

Pet owners should bring the following items:

Rabies certificate

Food for 3 days (labeled with last name and pet name)

Collar and leash for dogs

Medications (labeled with last name and pet name)

Optional – a blanket or object that will comfort the pet – no toys if your dog is a chewer!