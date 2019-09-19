Share your veteran’s story
by The Press and Standard | September 19, 2019 10:16 am
Do you have a veteran in your family or do you know a veteran? Fill out the form in the link below to share their accomplishments with Colleton County.
by The Press and Standard | September 19, 2019 10:16 am
Do you have a veteran in your family or do you know a veteran? Fill out the form in the link below to share their accomplishments with Colleton County.
© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live
comments » 1
Comment by Samantha stewart
September 19, 2019 at 10:59 am
My father Darren Vaughn is a retired marine. Now the chief of the MCAS fire station in Beaufort, sc where he has been employed there for close to 30 years. Went straight to the marines after graduating high school and served tours during Desert Storm. We appreciate everything he has done for us and his country. Semper Fi.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.