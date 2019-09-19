School board approves Hurricane Dorian make-up days

The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted during their regularly scheduled board meeting to make January 6, 2020 a regular school day instead of a school professional development/teacher work day, and to make February 17, 2020 a school professional development/teacher work day, to account for one of the four days the district was closed due to Hurricane Dorian.

The remaining three days will be made up with inclement weather days already placed into the district academic calendar. Those days are November 4, 2019, March 20, 2020, and April 10, 2020.

To review our academic calendar, please visit our website http://www.colletonsd.org.