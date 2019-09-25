SCDNR: A look back on Hurricane Hugo’s 30th Anniversary, Sept. 25, 2019

Hurricane Hugo was the most devastating hurricane to affect South Carolina in the 20th century.

After developing in the far eastern Atlantic and causing major damage in the United States Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, Hurricane Hugo (Category 4) made landfall near Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, at 11 p.m. on Sept. 21, 1989.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources takes a look back on the days leading up to landfall and the response immediately after.

Click here to view Hurricane Hugo’s 30th Anniversary StoryMap with photos, videos and details.