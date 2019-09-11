Salk Volleyball 1-1 on season

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The University of South Carolina–Salkehatchie volleyball team earned its first regular season win in the history of the program against Montreat University on Wednesday Aug. 28 at home. The Indians claimed a 3-0 victory in straight sets (25-16, 25-21, 25-16) for a shut-out.

Taytum Brito recorded 10 kills and six digs in the game. Caliyana White had three kills and 15 digs and former Colleton County standout Ashlyn Harley had two kills and nine digs. Marissa Page accounted for 22 assists.

Salkehatchie lost to Bob Jones University on Tuesday Aug. 27 in Walterboro in a five-set game where the Indians won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-17 then dropped the final three (25-20, 25-19, 19-17). Page had 30 assists in the contest and Bryanna Honeycutt had nine kills and 19 digs. Harley recorded two kills and five digs.

“Tuesday was a tough loss for us,” said head coach Drew Alewine. “We started out strong and had things clicking, but Bob Jones made some adjustments that we didn’t counter. Credit to their coach. Going up two sets then losing the next three is rough on a team, especially having to turn right around and play the next day. With that being said, we came back the next day and played lights out and beat a very good Montreat team. We played extremely well and everything clicked. It was a great feeling to know that the girls didn’t dwell on that loss and came back ready to go. We’ve got a lot to work on, but each day these girls are coming in eager to learn and get better — which shows on the court. I am very proud of them and their hard work.”

The Indians are currently 1-1 in non-conference play. They were scheduled to travel to Guilford Tech Community College Tuesday Sept. 10 and host Spartanburg Methodist Wednesday Sept. 11.