Rhonda Willis | Obituary

Last Updated: September 10, 2019 at 11:58 am

Rhonda Willis

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Ms. Rhonda Sue DeVries Willis, age 52, passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 9, 2019, at her home in Walterboro.

She was born July 22, 1967 to Ron and Paulette Denslow DeVries of Big Rapids, Michigan. Rhonda graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1985.

Rhonda is survived by her two loving sons, Edward Lee Willis, III and Logan Gale Willis, both of Walterboro; her parents, Ron and Paulette DeVries of Rodney, Michigan; and her brothers, Rick (Dawn Lawson) DeVries, of Portage, Michigan and Paul DeVries of Big Rapids. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Mackenna DeVries and Mitchell, Mason, and Ryan DeVries; as well as Aunts and Uncles, Linda (Willie) Finney, Denise (Roger) Maeder, Ken (Susan) DeVries, Lynda DeVries, and Lori (Mike) Beard. Her forever family that was always there for her, the Willis family, Eddie and Patsy Willis, Mitch and Penny Thomas, Ashley, Josh, Gabe, and Harper Fry. Rhonda was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ned Willis on May 28, 2019.

Rhonda delighted in being around people, helping anyone she could. Rhonda loved their Pak A Sak convenience stores, where she enjoyed interaction with the employees, members of the Walterboro community, and giving out treats to the children that came in. Rhonda met several of her best friends through Pak A Sak.

Special thanks to the staff at Colleton Medical Center, Angie and Juanita for the loving care they gave Rhonda, also Heather and Kristen of Amedisys Hospice.

Flowers will be accepted, for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to the following: Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605; or to, Fair Haven Men’s Home, Post Office Box 597, Saint Stephens, South Carolina 29479.

The relatives and friends of Rhonda DeVries Willis are invited to attend her funeral services which will be conducted 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon, September 12, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin at 12 o’clock Thursday. The Reverend Alfred Willis and The Reverend Leo Roy officiating. Interment will follow in Cottageville Cemetery, Old Jacksonboro Road, Cottageville.

A celebration of life service will be held in Big Rapids which will be announced at a later date.