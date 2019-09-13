Post Office offers T.rex stamps
by The Press and Standard | September 13, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 9:32 am
The Walterboro Post Office held Customer Appreciation Day on Aug. 31. From left are: Priscilla Hamilton, lead clerk; Pam Chinners, CSS; Doug Mixson, HQ performance & field ops support; Jan Miller, SSDA; Luke Mixson, cancellation artist; Pernell Battle, SSDA PSE; and Randell Mixon, 204b. A Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) pictorial postmark — created by local 12-year-old artist Luke Mixson (below) — was available. The postmark celebrates the Postal Service’s new T. rex Forever stamps that went on sale nationwide Aug. 29.
