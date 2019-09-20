Photos: I Love Ruffin Day

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:53 am

A crowd enjoys their day at the 21st annual I Love Ruffin Day on Saturday Sept. 14 at the BZS Community Center on Smyly Road in Ruffin. A number of food and craft vendors attended, as well as thousands of love bugs. The event is sponsored by Hand-In Hand Community Outreach.

Theme for this year was “Working to Prepare the Next Generation.”

Vendors included Abby’s Food Truck, Ruffin High School Class of 1979, Sparkles by Denise Paparazzi Consultant, London’s Treasure Chess-Mrs. Ashley, Serenity Italian Ice, Tressie and David Rivers Food and Cable Vendor, Buckhead United Methodist Church Men and James Morrison (Cooper Jewelry.)

Entertainment was provided by Antioch Praise Dancers, Archonette, Lioness of the Gospel (Evangelist Mekiella Risher Young) and DJ Christopher Kirkland.

“Special thanks to every participate and attendee. Special recognition to Mrs. Orzetta Rivers, publicity/event planner, for a job well-done along with Hand-in-Hand Community Outreach and Kingdom Keepers’ Kim O. Memminger,” said Sirena Memminger of HIH Outreach.