Person of interest being interviewed, injured student released from hospital in S.C. State shooting

S.C. State University Campus Police are interviewing a person of interest in connection with the shooting incident that took place on campus.

An S.C. State student, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, has been released from the hospital.

After further review, Campus Police has confirmed that the first call related to the shooting incident came through at 1:47 a.m. on Friday Sept. 20. Details will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.