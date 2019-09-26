Pallet plant catches fire

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 12:43 pm

A fire in the pallet kiln at the 48/40 Solutions Pallet Plant at 312 Upchurch Lane heavily damaged the building, as well as destroying several hundred wooden pallets, Tuesday afternoon Sept. 24.

At 1:42 p.m., 9-1-1 was notified of the fire. The first engine arrived minutes later to find heavy smoke bellowing from the rear of the structure.

Shortly after arrival, a portion of the roof failed. A structural response was requested for additional personnel and equipment.

A five-inch supply line was extended to a nearby hydrant and multiple hand lines and a Blitz Fire master stream were set up. Firefighter-paramedics used a saw to cut several holes in the sides of the steel structure to access the fire.

The blaze caused a second section of the roof to fail about 20 minutes later.

Crews had the fire under control in about 35 minutes, containing the fire to the kiln. Most of the pallets had to be removed to extinguish all of the fire. A fork lift was used to remove a couple hundred pallets, but the remainder required removal by hand.

Firefighters kept the blaze from extending approximately 30 feet into the storage yard, where several thousand wooden pallets are stored.

The main production facility and offices were not damaged. Units were on the scene for three hours.