New Piggly Wiggly grand opening
by The Press and Standard | September 5, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:42 am
he new Piggly Wiggly on Bells Highway (next to Tractor Supply) held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Aug. 28. Among those cutting the ribbon were John Owens, Mayor Pro-tem Paul Siegel, Steven Sherman, owner Lou Sherman, store manager John Allen, Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce President Jeremy Ware, co-manager Tina McQuire and C&S Grocery supplier Timmy Parrett.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.