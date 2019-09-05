New Piggly Wiggly grand opening

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:42 am

he new Piggly Wiggly on Bells Highway (next to Tractor Supply) held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Aug. 28. Among those cutting the ribbon were John Owens, Mayor Pro-tem Paul Siegel, Steven Sherman, owner Lou Sherman, store manager John Allen, Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce President Jeremy Ware, co-manager Tina McQuire and C&S Grocery supplier Timmy Parrett.