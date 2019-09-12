New Colleton industry to create 55 jobs

Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC, a leading manufacturer of prestressed and precast concrete products, today announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in Colleton County. The more than $2.5 million investment is expected to create approximately 55 new jobs.

Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC produces, delivers and installs precast hollowcore beams, columns and precast stairs. The company distributes its products throughout the Southeast United States.

“We look forward to establishing operations in the great state of South Carolina, working with the local builders and contractors, as well as providing a quality structural building product to this area of the Eastern Seaboard,” said Wayne Filyaw, COO of Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina.

Colleton County Council Chairman Dr. Joe Flowers remarked, “We are happy to welcome this fine company to Colleton County, and we will do everything we can from county council’s perspective and from the SouthernCarolina Alliance to create the best business climate for Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC’s operations. We appreciate good industry like this and the jobs that manufacturing brings.”

“We are extremely pleased that Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC decided to locate in Colleton County. This is another nationally known business investing in Colleton County’s strong workforce. We are thankful for the 55 new jobs this operation will bring to our family members, friends and neighbors,” said Colleton County Economic Development Alliance Chairman Lee Petrolawicz.

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC, a company that will be an asset to our regional industrial community. We appreciate their investment and job creation in Colleton County, which provides an outstanding location for manufacturing and distribution,” said SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls.

Located at 25 Colleton Venture Park, Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC’s Colleton County operations are expected to be online in winter of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, LLC team can visit www.hollowcore.net.