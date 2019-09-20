Museum seeking help finding info on women in the military

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:44 am

Colleton Museum Programming Coordinator Jennie Meetze and Cultural and Historical Coordinator Sean Devlin are looking for assistance in addressing an oversight in the museum’s military exhibit.

They are looking for the untold story of the roles females have played in the military in times of war.

“We would like to include women in our exhibit — it only talks about men,” Meetze explained.

They seek the stories of women like Meetze’s grant aunt, the late Hattie Johns, a Lodge native.

Jones was one of the G women in World War II. The G was for government. To hide her duties in the war effort, Meetze explained, she was hired as an x-ray technician. “But her real job was to break codes, cyphers.”

Her aunt, and thousands of other women, “played a huge part in lots of military efforts that just go untalked about,” Meetze said.

Meetze will provide information about her aunt’s role in the war effort, and she and Devlin are beginning to search for the stories of other women who have similar stories.

Like their male counterparts, the number of women who served in World War II is dwindling.

Because of that, Meetze and Devlin are prepared to collect information from across the state. Devlin will travel to Greenville soon to interview a 102-year-old woman who served in World War II as part of his research.

They also want to hear from the relatives of those now deceased women who served — relatives who are willing to share the stories they heard from their mothers and aunts.

They are also on the search for stories, artifacts and mementos that could be loaned to the museum for the exhibition, which they envision running for approximately six months in 2020.

Meetze pointed out that in her hunt through the museum’s collection of artifacts and mementos, she has not found anything related to females in the military in time of war.

Meetze is quick to point out that the exhibition of women in the military in time of war she envisions would hopefully span all conflicts.

She knows there are stories of women dressing as men and fighting in the American Revolution and the Civil War. It would be amazing, she added, if their research would turn up something from those conflicts.

She also envisions the exhibit covering the post-World War II conflicts up to the current War on Terror.

“As long as women are represented, that is our goal,” Meetze said.

“We will be conducting the research throughout the fall,” Devlin said. “How the exhibit comes together, he offered, “depends on where it takes us.”

Those willing to share their stories and their artifacts can stop by the museum and ask for Sean Devlin or Jennie Meetze during normal business hours or call (843)-549-2303 ext. 1185.