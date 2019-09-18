MS War Hawks lose close game to Dorchester Raiders

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Middle School Football team lost a close game (10-6) to Dorchester Academy Thursday Sept. 12 on the road.

The young Hawks scored in the first quarter when Cole Davis scrambled for a touchdown (two-point conversion failed). Late in the second quarter, Colleton Prep made a defensive stop in the red zone, but on the ensuing play, Dorchester Academy forced a safety. In third-quarter action, the Raiders drove the ball downfield for the score then ran a successful two-point conversion.

“In the fourth quarter, we attempted to get things going on offense,” said Coach Chase McRae. “However, turnovers prevented any offensive success.

“Cole Davis’ quick thinking and playmaking ability turned some blown offensive plays in to positive yards and the lone touchdown,” said McRae. “On defense, Grayson Mills had a slew of tackles at middle linebacker and many other players made contributions.

“This game was a tough loss,” said McRae. “We had three costly turnovers and a bunch of bad snaps that we could not overcome. I would like to give a lot of credit to Dorchester. They played hard and gave themselves an opportunity to win.

“We will get back to work and look forward to seeing Dorchester again at the end of the season.”