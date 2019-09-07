Mitchell graduates Francis Marion
by The Press and Standard | September 7, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:43 am
Megan Whaley Mitchell graduated May 4 from Francis Marion University in Florence.
A 2015 graduate of Colleton County High School, she received her B.S. in biology with a minor in chemistry, summa cum laude.
She is the daughter of Dwight and Lisa Mitchell.
