Middle School Hawks fall to THA

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 9:36 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Middle School football team lost 44-6 against Thomas Heyward Academy Thursday Sept. 19 on the road. The middle school team is now 0-3 on the year.

Colleton Prep’s lone scoring drive came when Cole Davis completed several long runs to set up a Jeb Bootle touchdown (two-point conversion failed). Thomas Heyward had a successful afternoon scoring on deep passing routes.

“Overall, I believe we are a few plays from being successful,” said Coach Chase McRae. “Thomas Heyward is a good football team, and we made several costly mistakes which they used to their advantage. Defensively, we gave up a lot of big plays. We really need to improve our pass coverage.

“Offensively, I was pleased with our effort,” said McRae. “We had a lot of improvement in our blocking this week and we moved the ball well. However, we had two costly turnovers that kept us out of the end zone. If we would have been able to punch those in, I believe it would have been a closer ballgame.”

The team will host Calhoun Academy Thursday Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.