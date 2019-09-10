Mark Damian Chollet | Obituary

MONCKS CORNER: Mr. Mark Damian Chollet, 71, of Moncks Corner, entered into rest eternal Saturday morning Aug. 31, 2019, at the Veteran’s Victory House in Walterboro.

Born November 17, 1947, in Saint Louis, Missouri, he was a son of the late Robert Xavier Chollet and the late Madelyn Crowe Chollet.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019, at St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church, 925 South Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro. The Rite of Committal with Military Honors follows at 12 noon in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort.

The family received friends during a time of visitation Monday.

Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.