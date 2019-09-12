Man gets 18 years on manslaughter charge

Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 9:44 am

A 40-year-old man has been sent to prison for killing a man in a drug-related incident.

Anterrius Roy Stinson, 40, who has residences listed in Walterboro and Eutawville, pled guilty Sept. 9 in Colleton County General Sessions Court to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the November 2017 killing of Gary Dale Hickman.

After hearing the plea, visiting Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper sentenced Stinson to 18 years in prison.

“Only in the lawless underworld of drugs do crimes like this make any sense,” said Tameaka A. Legette of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “If you get involved in this trade, death or prison are the two most likely outcomes for you. Stinson and Hickman demonstrate that.”

Stinson was one of three people who drove to Hickman’s property on Jason Lane in Round O on the day Hickman was killed.

A woman who was part of the group intended to purchase drugs from Hickman. A second person, who was an acquaintance of the woman, was summoned there by Hickman because he owed him money. That man asked Stinson to accompany him because he feared Hickman might try to harm him.

Upon arrival, Stinson waited in the vehicle while the other two went inside a camper on Hickman’s property. When his two companions did not return to the car, Stinson went to the camper.

He was met at the door by Hickman. A struggle ensued, with Hickman and Stinson each armed with their own gun. In the struggle, Stinson’s gun went off, shooting Hickman in the head and killing the 49-year-old man.

Hickman was known to local law enforcement and had a lengthy criminal history. At the time of his death, he faced charges in connection with the attempted armed robbery and slaying of another known drug dealer, Joseph Leeman Jr.

Hickman was killed before he could stand trial on a charge an accessory before the fact of a felony, but all three of his co-defendants pleaded guilty to various charges related to Leeman’s death.

First-responders at the scene of Hickman’s killing turned over his body to find his weapon lying beneath him. It was the gun used to kill Leeman.

Stinson has a lengthy criminal record in both South Carolina and Florida that includes drug possession and distribution convictions.