Lucas Owens | Obituary

Lucas Owens

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Lucas Mack Owens, 2, of Brunson, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.

Born January 12, 2017 in Charleston, he was a son of Daniel Ryan Owens and Lindsey Mixson Owens.

Funeral services will be held 11 o’clock, Thursday morning, September 12, 2019 at Community Baptist Church, 15893 Bells Highway, Lodge. Interment will follow in Owens Cemetery, 5246 Prince William Road, Brunson.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 pm at Community Baptist Church.