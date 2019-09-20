Loitering law gets first reading

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 11:13 am

Walterboro city council gave a first reading to an ordinance that re-establishes a loitering law in the city during the Sept. 10 council session.

City Manager Jeff Molinari pointed out that the city’s previous loitering law was repealed in 2010 when the city was conducting a recodification of the city’s entire code book.

He said that the move to return a loitering law to the city code is something that city council has been discussing for some time.

Molinari said that the proposed loitering law was patterned after the Charleston loitering ordinance, which he said is one of the strongest in the country.

He added that the proposed city ordinance was vetted by City Attorney George Conw, and council voted unanimously in support of the measure during the first reading.

In other business:

• Council members approved increasing the fee charged for having a police officer provide security at an event during the Sept. 10 meeting.

The fee increased from $25 to $40 an hour with a two-hour minimum.

• The Local Option Sales Tax Credit factor was set at .001664. State law mandates that a minimum of 71 percent of the proceeds from the local option sales tax be used for property tax relief. The credit is determined by a formula also mandated by the state.

• Charlie Barrineau, field services manager for the Municipal Association of South Carolina, brought along a 2019 South Carolina Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government’s Honor Roll plaque.

The award celebrates the fact that all the members of Walterboro City Council are graduates of the institute.

• Council members approved a resolution establishing a partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau to publicize the need for an accurate vote count in the city.

• Council members approved rescheduling the Nov. 5 meeting to Nov. 12 because Nov. 5 is the general election and the Walterboro Election Commission will use council chambers for the vote count.

• The Walterboro Rotary Club was given permission to conduct the seventh annual Ireland Creek Bridge Run on Oct. 24 from 5-7 p.m.

• The Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce was given permission to close Hampton Street between Jefferies Boulevard and Memorial Avenue and use the municipal parking on Jefferies Boulevard to conduct its Fall Festival on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Deborah Rodriguez was appointed to a position on the City Appearance Board.

• The Colleton County Veterans Council was given permission to close Hampton Street between North Miller Street; Jefferies Boulevard between Hampton and Washington streets; East Washington Street between Jefferies Boulevard and Memorial Avenue; Memorial Avenue between Washington and Neyle streets; Neyle Street between Memorial and Miller streets between Neyle and Hampton streets for the annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

They also sought permission to use the municipal parking lot on Hampton Street for food vendors and to post approximately 25 signs announcing the parade.

• The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society was given permission to close Church Street between Fishburne and Miller streets Nov. 26 from 6-11 p.m. to allow for the Gamecocks and Clemson clubs to host their tailgate and oyster roast.