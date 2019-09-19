Local Walmart offering car seat gift cards

Walmart and TerraCycle are joining forces to launch the nation’s largest car seat recycling event in nearly 4,000 Walmart stores across the country, including the Walterboro store.

The first-ever Walmart Car Seat Recycling Event is underway Sept. 16-30, in celebration of National Baby Safety Month. Customers can trade in used car seats at the service desk in any participating Walmart store and receive a $30 Walmart gift card valid through Sept. 30 at participating stores that can be used in store or online to buy items for their baby. The limit is two gift cards per household, and booster seats are not eligible. All car seats collected in this program will be recycled through TerraCycle, and each component will be diverted from the landfill.

Through the Walmart Car Seat Recycling Program, traditionally non-recyclable car seats are now nationally recyclable,” said Tom Szaky, CEO and Founder, TerraCycle. “We are proud to work with this forward-thinking company to offer families from coast-to-coast a way to give their car seat, the item that has kept their little ones safe, a second life. Through this event, we expect to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills.”