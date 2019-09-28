Local residents among LILI graduates

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 12:20 pm

Two Walterboro residents were among the graduating class of the 2019 Leadership in Life Institute (LILI) conducted by the South Carolina Chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.

Johnny Craven and Brenda Eustace, both of Walterboro, attended the LILI program, designed to build on and expand the personal abilities of LILI candidates and to create an opportunity for personal growth in every aspect of the candidates’ lives.

Since the inception of the LILI program, NAIFA-SC has had more than 50 graduates. The graduation ceremonies were conducted in Columbia on Sept. 6.