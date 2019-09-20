Local firemen raise nearly $4,000 for MDA
by The Press and Standard | September 20, 2019 5:00 pm
The Walterboro Fire Department participated in their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser on Friday-Sunday Sept. 13-15 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
“The Walterboro Fire Department has been participating in the MDA Fill the Boot fundraiser for the past 30 years, as long as I have been working with this department,” Chief Paul Seigler said, “ We would like to thank everyone who donated to this great cause and we are honored to continue this tradition for the Walterboro Fire Department.”
The 2019 event raised $3,971.11 for MDA.
Additional information can be found at www.mda.org or https://www.facebook.com/MDAGreaterCarolinas/
