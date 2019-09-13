Local Civil Air Patrol helps in Dorian

As the sun rose over S.C. on Friday, three red, white, and blue Civil Air Patrol planes took off from airports across the state with grid patterns in hand. Their mission — perform a uniform search to identify any situations in which assets would need to be deployed for rescue purposes. The search grids for these South Carolina Civil Air Patrol aircrews, including members of the local ACE Basin Squadron, stretched from the South Carolina-North Carolina border all the way to the Savannah River, at the Georgia-South Carolina border. During the search, air crews took note of flooding, damage to homes, and impassible roads.

Meanwhile, in Columbia, more than 50 cadets and senior members reported for their first day of service at the mission base, operated in the S.C. Wing headquarters near the airport. Their objective — supporting the pilots in the air by operating a communications network statewide, setting up computer networks for uploading the thousands of photographs which were taken throughout the response, and planning for future operations.

Personnel from the South Carolina Wing worked directly with the S.C. Emergency Management Division at the EOC. From there, the incident commander and air operations branch directors (currently based at their homes) worked to arrange pilots, mission observers and aerial photographers to fly a sortie. Once the winds from Hurricane Dorian subsided, the aerial missions with planes originating from their safe locations throughout the state launched. Additionally, the Civil Air Patrol communications network which links squadrons, planes in the air and ground teams from one side of the state to the other worked actively to ensure clear communication.

Lt. Col. Chris Peterson, vice commander and Thursday’s incident commander, commented, “We are supporting the state’s intelligence gathering. Specifically, we worked to find ways for CAP to fill in the gaps in the current situational awareness of the state and how it faired with Dorian just a few dozen miles off the coast.”

“The South Carolina Wing trains its members year-round in emergency service and disaster response techniques, and is well-prepared and ready to serve the citizens of South Carolina following any impact by Hurricane Dorian, and to support neighboring states which were be impacted by the hurricane,” said First Lt. Rachel Mercer, S.C. Wing public affairs officer.