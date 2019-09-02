Libraries to close Tuesday

Due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian, the Colleton County Memorial Library, Cottageville Library, Edisto Beach Library, and Mobile Library will be closed, beginning Tuesday Sept. 3 until further notice.

“When we are able to reopen library services, a general announcement will be made. All library books and other materials that are due to return to the library this week will have their late fees waived. We appreciate your understanding and hope that everyone remains safe during this time,” said director Carl Coffin.