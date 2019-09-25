Lee Miczek Sr

Lee Miczek Sr.

Mr. Leroy Walter Miczek, Sr., known by many as “Lee”, age 76, of Cottageville, entered into his eternal resting place Monday afternoon, September 23, 2019, surrounded by his family after an extended illness at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Mr. Miczek was born October 1, 1942, in Chicago Illinois and was a son of the late Walter Miczek and the late Gertrude Perch Miczek Reed.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon, September 26, 2019, from Welch Creek Baptist Church, 536 Welch Creek Road, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Welch Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 3 o’clock that afternoon in the church sanctuary.