Lady Hawks earn win over Calhoun

Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 9:24 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity volleyball team didn’t let a missed week of school and practice due to Hurricane Dorian deter them from earning a 3-1 victory over Calhoun Academy Monday Sept. 9.

After knocking off the dust in a 26-24 loss in the opening set, the Lady Hawks rebounded to earn three straight wins (25-17, 25-20, 25-18). Langley Harter had 17 kills, six aces and a block in the match. Weslin Jones had 10 aces and seven kills and Ella Nolte had eight kills, seven aces and a block.

Emily Wilson had six aces and two kills, while Taylor Tomedolskey and Rachel Wright each had a kill. Jessica Hughes, Caroline Kinard and Linley Jones had an ace each.

“It was a tough week coming off of a week with no practice due to Hurricane Dorian,” said Coach Ashley Finney.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to host a region match versus Thomas Heyward Tuesday Sept. 10 then travel to Dorchester Academy Thursday Sept. 12 for non-conference action.