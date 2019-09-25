Lady Hawks earn two Region I-AA wins on the week

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 9:33 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity volleyball team improved to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in Region I-AA after three conference matches last week.

Against Hilton Head Prep Monday Sept. 16, the Lady Hawks won in three straight sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-21). Ella Nolte had 14 kills and an ace and Langley Harter had 13 kills. Weslin Jones had five kills and an ace. Linley Jones had three aces. Taylor Tomedolskey had three kills and Rachel Wright had three kills. Emily Wilson and Caroline Kinard both had a kill and an ace each. Jessica Hughes had an ace.

At home against John Paul II, Tuesday Sept. 17, Colleton Prep won in straight sets (25-7, 25-12, and 25-19). Harter led with five kills and five aces. Weslin Jones had five kills and four aces and Hughes added five aces and three kills. Tomedolskey had four aces and a kill and Wright added two kills and two aces. Wilson had one ace and Kinard had a kill.

In their third game of the week played Thursday Sept. 19, the Lady Hawks hosted Hilton Head Christian and battled hard through four sets for the loss 25-14 (L), 25-18 (L), 25-18 (W) and 25-15 (L). Nolte had 10 kills and one ace, and Jones had six kills and five aces. Harter had four kills and an ace and Wilson had three aces. Kinard added three kills, Tomedolskey had one and Linley Jones had one. Hughes had two aces.

The JV squad went 2-1 on the week earning wins over Hilton Head Prep (27-25, 25-15) and John Paul II (26-24, 25-18). They lost to Hilton Head Christian in straight sets (25-23, 25-21).

Bailee Stanley led the JV team against Hilton Head Prep with seven aces and four kills. Stanley had six kills against John Paul II and Kaylee Warren had six aces. Cassie Craven led with four kills against Hilton Head Christian.

“Hilton Head Christian was a very solid team. But the things that contributed to the loss are things we can definitely adjust and have a better shot at beating them next time we meet,” said Coach Ashley Finney.

Colleton Prep will roll another three-game schedule this week with home matches scheduled for Monday Sept. 23 versus Patrick Henry and Tuesday against Beaufort Academy. They will travel to Hilton Head Christian Thursday Sept. 26.