Lady Hawk Tennis off to 2-0 start in 2019 season

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:23 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep tennis team is off to a 2-0 start on the 2019 season. The Lady Hawks defeated Lowcountry Prep Academy (6-3) Wednesday Aug. 28 at the Charleston Tennis Center and then won (7-2) over Beaufort Academy the following day.

“I could not be prouder of the effort put forth by all the girls,” said Coach Lessie Snead. “Excitement was definitely in the air as Anne Hatcher White clinched her first varsity win by winning a third set tie-breaker. Then White partnered with Makaya Odum in doubles to win their first varsity doubles match. I was happy to witness their progress and these firsts.

“We me met the Lowcountry Prep team from Pawley’s Island at Charleston Tennis Center for this match,” said Snead. “We had a long delay due to heavy rainfall at match time. With the combined energy of our players, families and friends, but mostly the sun, we were fortunate to dry the courts and leave Charleston with a team victory in the books.”

Results for both matches are as follows:

08/28/19 @ Charleston Tennis Center

Colleton Prep Academy 6,

Lowcountry Prep Academy 3

Singles

#1 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Riley Moore (LP) 8-3

#2 Becca Martin (CPA) d. Reynolds Tiller (LP) 8-2

#3 Sidney Bailey (CPA) d. Sophie Elliott (LP) 8-0

#4 Kaylee Spears (CPA) d. Abbie Elliott (LP) 8-0

#5 Sophie Moore (LP) d. Anne Hatcher White (CPA) 8-4

#6 Ashley O’neal (LP) d. MaKayla Odum (CPA) 8-5

Doubles

#1 R. Bailey/B.Martin (CPA) d. R. Moore/R.Tiller (LP) 8-3

#2 S. Bailey/K.Spears (CPA) d. S. Eliott/A. Elliott (LP) 8-0

#3 S.Moore/M.Lonon (LP) d. M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) 8-2

08/29/19 @ Beaufort Academy

Colleton Prep Academy 7,

Beaufort Academy 2

Singles

#1 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Jayda Scheper (BA) 6-1, 3-6, 1(10-5)

#2 Becca Martin (CPA) d. Ansleigh Pingree (BA) 6-3 ,6-0

#3 Brycen Ambrose (BA) d. Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-1, 6-4

#4 Kaylee Spears (CPA) d. Tallie Pendarvis (BA) 6-0, 6-4

#5 Anne Hatcher White (CPA) d. Lendir Pingree (BA) 5-7, 6-0, 1(10-5)

#6 Kate Luckey (BA) d. MaKayla Odum (CPA) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles

#1 R. Bailey/B.Martin (CPA) d. J.Scheper/B.Ambrose (BA) 8-4

#2 S. Bailey/K.Spears (CPA) d. A.Pingree/T.Pendarvis (BA) 9-7

#3 M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) d. L.Pingree/A.Norris (BA) 8-4