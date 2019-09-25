Lady Hawk Tennis earns a shut-out win last week

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 9:28 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep Tennis went 1-2 last week, earning a win over John Paul II (9-0). The Lady Hawks opened their week with a 9-0 loss to Hilton Head Christian at home Monday Sept. 16 and fell 9-0 to Hilton Head Prep September 19.

Colleton Prep will be at home Tuesday Sept. 24 against Beaufort Academy then travel to Trinity-Byrnes Thursday, Sept. 26.

Match date: 09/16/19

Colleton Prep Academy (Forest Hills Tennis Courts)

Hilton Head Christian Academy 9, Colleton Prep Academy 0

Singles

#1 Olivia Rose Besecker (HHCA) d. Rianna Bailey (CPA) 6-0, 6-1

#2 Caitlyn Jackson (HHCA) d. Becca Martin (CPA) 6-1, 6-0

#3 Jacquelline Lowrey (HHCA) d. Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-4, 6-4

#4 Mary Yanker (HHCA) d. Kaylee Spears (CPA) 6-1, 6-3

#5 Abigail Scott (HHCA) d. Anne Hatcher White (CPA) 6-0, 6-1

#6 Caroline Yanker (HHCA) d. MaKayla Odum (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

#1 O.R. Besecker/C.Jackson (HHCA) d. R. Bailey/B.Martin (CPA) 8-0

#2 J.Lowrey/M.Yanker (HHCA) d. S. Bailey/K.Spears (CPA) 8-5

#3 A. Scott/ C.Yanker (HHCA) d. M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) 8-0

“There was definitely a shortage of enthusiasm and focus evident on the courts as the CPA players are a much more talented group than reflected by the final scores recorded,” said Coach Lessie Snead. “We meet this team again on September 25 and if our girls play with purpose it should prove to be an exciting, competitive match.”

Match date: 09/17/19

John Paul II Academy (Berkeley Hall)

Colleton Prep Academy 9, John Paul II Academy 0

Singles

#1 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Samantha Reilly (JPII) 8-1

#2 Becca Martin (CPA) d. Paige Weniger (JPII) 8-2

#3 Sidney Bailey (CPA) d. KC Moton (JPII) 8-0

#4 Kaylee Spears (CPA) d. Brieana Suiter (JPII) 8-0

#5 Anne Hatcher White (CPA) d. Nia Poacher (JPII) 8-0

#6 MaKayla Odum (CPA) d. Amber Christy (JPII) 8-0

Doubles

#1 R. Bailey/S. Bailey (CPA) d. S. Reilly/P. Weniger (JPII) 8-2

#2 B.Martin/K.Spears (CPA) d. C.Bauer/KC Moton (JPII) 8-0

#3 M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) d. N.Poacher/B.Suiter (JPII) 8-1

“Seventh grader and 12-year-old Makayla Odum excitedly recorded her first ever varsity singles win as she defeated Amber Christy 8-0,” Snead said. “Makayla works diligently to improve and the quote by Thomas Jefferson ‘the harder you work, the luckier you get’ appropriately describes this young player. I’m very proud of Makayla’s progress. Her positive demeanor and work ethic will carry her far — in life and on the courts.”

Match date: 09/19/19

Colleton Prep Academy (Forest Hills Tennis Courts)

Hilton Head Prep 9, Colleton Prep Academy 0

Singles

#1 Lizzie Loyfe (HHP) d. Rianna Bailey (CPA) 6-1, 6-1

#2 Lauren Harvey (HHP) d. Becca Martin (CPA) 6-0, 6-1

#3 Molly Rankin (HHP) d. Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-0, 6-1

#4 Val Covington (HHP) d. Kaylee Spears (CPA) 6-2, 6-0

#5 Kaylee Zhu (HHP) d. Anne Hatcher White (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

#6 Gabby Klobacar (HHP) d. MaKayla Odum (CPA) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

#1 L.Loyfe/L.Harvey (HHP) d. R. Bailey/B.Martin (CPA) 8-1

#2 M.Rankin/V.Covington (HHP) d. S. Bailey/K.Spears (CPA) 8-1

#3 K.Zhu/G.Klobacar (HHP) d. M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) 8-0

“Their 9-0 win was attributed to having the most depth and talent and being a fundamentally sound team,” said Snead. “While disheartened at the final scores, the CPA players did not hang their heads. It’s back to the practice court as we all know there is no substitute to hard work. Too there’s our match with Beaufort Academy lurking right around the corner that requires our attention.”