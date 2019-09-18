Lady Cougar Volleyball opens regular season

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

After a week-long delay due to Hurricane Dorian, the Lady Cougar Volleyball team opened regular season play last week with four games on the schedule. Colleton County went 1-3 on the week with their only match win coming against Woodland High School (25-18, 25-12). The Lady Cougars dropped contests against Bamberg (25-23, 25-16, 25-21), Branchville (25-10, 25-18) and Bluffton (25-23, 25-14, 25-14).

Grace Cox led the team with eight aces on the week and Whitley Weathers recorded nine blocks. Makenzy Hand had 14 attacks, but was followed closely by Whitley Weathers (11) and Carlie Erwin (11). Weathers and Hannah Robertson were perfect with no errors on serving.

“Ashley Savage and Grace Cox are playing with a much higher level of intensity than in previous years,” said Coach Daniel Cox. “We made a change mid-week to add a libero; this helped us in the later games with improved back row passing.”

The junior varsity team went 2-2 on the week, earning wins over Woodland High School (25-20, 25-15, 15-10) and Bamberg (25-23, 25-22). They fell to Branchville (25-22, 27-25) and to Bluffton (25-15, 25-19).

“Jordan Slocum and Bailey Cox have shown plenty of aggression on the court and have set a very high level of play for the rest of the team,” said Cox. “We finished 2-2 on the week, having a tough first week and going without practice for nine days due to the evacuations.”

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to host Cathedral Academy Tuesday Sept. 17 then travel to Beaufort High School Thursday Sept. 19.