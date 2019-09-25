Lady Cougar Volleyball drops region match to Eagles

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Volleyball team traveled to Beaufort High School Thursday Sept. 19 for its second Region VII-AAAA match of the season. The Lady Cougars, averaging 94-percent in serving attempts, fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-22, 25-10) to the Eagles.

Whitley Weathers led the team with five blocks and five attacks. Makenzy Hand had four attacks.

“Ashley Savage is doing a standout job as the libero,” said Coach Daniel Cox. “She is really stepping up for us as one of the seniors and accepting the challenge of her new position. Whitley Weathers continued her dominance from last week at blocker and led the team in attacks.”

The JV team lost against Beaufort in two sets (25-20, 25-12).

“This week, the JV shifted two players to new positions — even with the shift, both performed well,” said Cox. “The front line for JV is working to find its groove. Once they do, they will be difficult to beat.”

Colleton County traveled to Ashley Ridge Wednesday Sept. 25 for a non-region tri-match that includes Hanahan High School.