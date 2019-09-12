Kitchen fire damages home

A home on Smyly Road in Ruffin suffered substantial damage following a kitchen fire the evening of Sept. 4. The fire, reported at 9:44 p.m., occurred during heavy rains and high winds of the approaching Hurricane Dorian. The mother was awakened by the smoke and found the fire in the kitchen. She was able to get everyone out of the residence before calling 9-1-1. Fire-Rescue was upstaffed due to the approaching storm and had extra personnel on duty. The first fire engine arrived to find heavy smoke visible, with flames coming from two sides of the residence. Firefighters deployed two handlines to the building and gained control of the fire quickly. No injuries were reported during the incident. Fire units were on the scene for over three hours.