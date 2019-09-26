KAB training session planned

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 11:11 am

Community workshop training will be the next step as Walterboro becomes a new Keep America Beautiful affiliate.

Dana Cheney, chairman of the City Appearance Board, said the first hour of the Sept. 28 training session at City Hall from 1-5 p.m. will be open to city officials, City Appearance Board members and the general public.

The first hour of the meeting will include: a state affiliate overview, benefits of affiliation and certification process.

After the first hour of the session, the training will be for city officials and City Appearance Board members only.

“These sessions contain a lot of paperwork,” Cheney said.

“I believe we are taking the right step toward making our city a beautiful city and something we can be proud of for all of the community,” Cheney said. “Being part of this wonderful organization will give the city added community grants as well as assistance.”

“Your attendance will be gratefully appreciated,” he added.

Anyone with questions about the training session is asked to contact Cheney by phone at 843-521-782.ext. or 843-542-6222 or by email at cleancitywalterboro@gmail.com.