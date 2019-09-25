Jr. Cougar Volleyball wins over Hurricanes

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Middle School Junior Cougar Volleyball team earned a win over Hardeeville-Ridgeland Tuesday Sept. 17 on the road. The Junior Cougars garnered the victory in three straight sets 25-13, 25-7 and 25-5.

“The team is off to a really strong start,” said Assistant Coach Katherine Edmondson. “They have been working hard in practice and it is paying off in the games.”

The following day the Junior Cougars hosted North District in a five-set battle to the end. Colleton County Middle School lost the first two sets (25-18, 25-16) then won the next two (25-19, 25-20) to force a tie-breaker set. The Junior Cougars lost the close game 15-13.

“The girls started out slow, but came out strong in the end,” said Edmondson. “The fifth game was a nail-biter to determine the winner. They gave it their all until the last whistle. I am excited to see how their hard work pays off this season.”

The Junior Cougars were scheduled to travel to Harleyville-Ridgeville Monday Sept. 23 then St. George Middle School Wednesday Sept. 25.